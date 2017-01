A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Kailua-Kona Saturday afternoon.

The male has not yet been identified, and nobody in the car was injured.

Due to the crash, the south-bound lanes of Queen Kaahumanu Highway from the Kealakehe Parkway intersection are closed.

That traffic is being re-routed up Kealakehe Parkway.

Police expect the closure to last well into Saturday night, as they investigate and the scene is cleared.