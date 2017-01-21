Downed trees, blown roofs, power outages: Strong wind gusts create mess across state

Related Coverage Strong winds expected to blow through islands this weekend

Strong wind is creating quite the mess across the islands this weekend with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

It’s kept the Honolulu Fire Department busy Saturday. As of 5:30 p.m., firefighters have had to respond to 23 weather-related incidents: Nine downed trees, 12 blown roofs and two power line issues.

Power outages have also been reported across Oahu and on Maui, affecting thousands of customers.

Some homes in Manoa Valley wound up with roof damage and several residents in Hawaii Kai weren’t able to leave their apartment due to the weather.

Folks living in an apartment complex on Hahaione Street got quite the surprise when they woke up Saturday morning.

“I heard a huge crash and I told my husband something broke,” said Phyliss Francis-Wigfall. “It sounded like something fell.”

Strong winds blew the top off the covering of one parking stall and tossed the metal sheet onto another one nearby. The debris blocked in dozens of cars and narrowly missed others.

Joseph Wigfall heard the commotion and initially thought it was thunder. “It was so scary, my daughter jumped out of bed and ran into the room,” he said. “That was some serious wind last night and this morning.”

Over in Manoa, power lines snapped and were left dangling. Trees and roofs were battered, too, with a tree uprooted and toppled over, and shingles blown off the roofs of houses that lay scattered on the ground.

The home of Mike Chung even had its solar panels ripped off. “It was really loud,” Chung said. “We heard the rumbling, we heard the wind coming down, and we heard some rattling on the roof and then something flew off.” He was told the panels were supposed to have withstood winds up to 100 miles per hour.