Portion of Kalanianaole Highway eastbound closed due to water main break

*Click here to view our live traffic map.*

Honolulu police have closed down all lanes of Kalanianaole Highway going eastbound into Hawaii Kai due to a 24-inch water main break. Eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway has also been affected as vehicles are being rerouted off at Kilauea, with the Waialae and Kilauea ramps on to the freeway are closed.

The break was reported at 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. One route you can use that’s under the H-1 overpass is to turn left on Kilauea Avenue by Kahala Mall going mauka, then turning right on to Malia Street, then right again on Ainakoa Avenue, then left on Kalanianaole Highway to avert the closed down portion of the highway.

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to the break. Customers in the areas from Keanu St. to Black Point to Ainakoa may experience low pressures or no water service for the time being until crews can isolate the damaged section of the main to repair it.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates on traffic and the repair work.