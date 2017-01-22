Gov. David Ige to give State of the State address

By Published:
governor david ige state of the state address

Gov. David Ige will give his State of the State speech at 10 a.m. Monday.

We will be carrying his speech from the House Chambers of the State Capitol both on air on KHON2 and live streaming online at KHON2.com.

Advance word from his office notes that the governor’s address will focus on the following:

  • Transforming our schools to better prepare our keiki for the future,
  • Reshaping our economy to allow for more innovations in all of our industries in this knowledge-based, technology-driven world,
  • Building more affordable homes for our families and addressing homelessness,
  • And making government more efficient, effective and accountable so that it works for the people.

 

