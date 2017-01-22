Lanai hit with island-wide power outage due to high winds

Additional Maui Electric crews are being sent in by helicopter to Lanai Sunday to start repairs to 19 poles that were downed due to the high winds Saturday.

All 1,700 customers on the island are without power and are asked to please plan for an extended outage as crews work to safely restore power.

The estimated time of restoration for Lanai City is by 11 p.m. Sunday, with the Manele area to follow by Monday evening.

Hawaiian Telcom lines are down as well. Cell phone service on the island is operational and the public is encouraged to conserve battery power for emergency calls.

Residents who may not be able to call 911 can text emergencies to 911 from their cell phones.

Ferry service and flights are currently operational to Lanai. Flights were canceled yesterday due to high winds.

