Possible drowning at Kehena Beach being investigated

Hawaii County fire rescue crews went to Kehena Beach Sunday afternoon in response to a possible drowning.

The first unit arrived at 12:27 p.m. where it was reported that a male swimmer who was in distress was last seen face down in the water and sinking near a rocky point at the south end of the beach.

The body was subsequently found on the ocean floor in about 30 feet of water, a hundred yards off shore south of where it was last seen.

The body was brought in and taken to Hilo Medical Center.

There’s an ongoing police investigation. There’s no word on the identity of the victim.