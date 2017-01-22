Road Work for the Week, Jan. 22-27

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA TO PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the H-1/H-2 Split for Zipper Lane maintenance.

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Alternating lane closures in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and Ainakoa Avenue for pavement marking installations.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between the Waialae Avenue Off-Ramp (Exit 25A) and the 16th Avenue Overpass for maintenance work.

KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Sunday night through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in both directions at the Makakilo Drive Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound lanes closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Eastbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

WAIPAHU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Two to three lanes closed in the westbound direction between the Waipahu Off-Ramp (Exit 8B) and the Military Access Road Overpass for pavement marking installations.

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday: Roving closures on the H-1 Freeway/H-2 Freeway On and Off-Ramps at the Waiawa Interchange in both directions for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday: Left lane closure on the Waikele Off-Ramp (Exit 7) from the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

HALAWA

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Roving closure on the Kamehameha Highway/Pearl City Off-Ramp from the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday: Roving closure on the Halawa/Stadium/Camp Smith Off-Ramp (Exit 1E) from the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Funston Road Overpass and Ala Kapuna Street Overpass for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

KAPOLEI

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Aliinui Drive and Kahe Point for maintenance work.

MAKAHA TO WAIANAE

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in the eastbound direction between Kili Drive and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

MOKULEIA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Air Field for maintenance work.

PEARL CITY

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Two lane closures in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and Cane Haul Road for the rail project.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Moua Street intersection for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Glenmonger Street for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Kahualii Street and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

7 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closures in both directions between Leoku Street and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass for the rail project.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Road for paving work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

HAWAII KAI

8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kawaihae Street and Keahole Street for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway for the rail project.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for bridge railing work. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions approximately 900 feet east of Charlie Road for guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kuilima Drive intersection for excavation work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

LAIE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kahikole Place and Pounder’s Beach for maintenance work.

PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kuala Street Intersection for the rail project.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. now through Friday: Lane closures in the eastbound direction between Arizona Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

PUPUKEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kaunala Street for road repaving. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Kilani Avenue and the H-2 Freeway for maintenance work.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Lumiaina Street and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place for survey work and road repairs.

KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway for tunnel lighting replacements.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for underground utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Valkenburgh Street and the Keehi Interchange for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Puuloa Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure on the Airport/Pearl Harbor On-Ramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction at the South School Street intersection for maintenance work.

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

NUUANU

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in the westbound direction at the Kamakee Street Intersection for maintenance work.

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Cooke Street and Punchbowl Street for underground utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Kamakee Street for maintenance work.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure on the Vineyard Boulevard On-Ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway for utility installations.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK TO EWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure on Kunia Road/Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Kupuna Loop and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— LILIHA ACCESS ROAD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between North School Street and Liliha Street for guardrail installations and utility installations.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge now through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— LILIHA STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between North School Street and North King Street for guardrail and road repairs.

— MIDDLE STREET —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— KINALAU PLACE —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday: Lane closure for trench work and a concrete pour.