A search continues Sunday for a woman who was swept off her feet as she attempted to cross a flash flood river that was flowing across a private driveway off of Kahana Road in the Ahualoa area of Honokaa.

The incident was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Attempts were made to try and locate the 47-year-old woman, but due to dangerous conditions, the search was postponed until first daylight.

Two rescue companies and district fire companies initiated a ground and air search starting at 6 a.m.