Ask a Specialist: Healthy Eating in 2017

Was one of your New Year’s resolutions to finally lose the weight? Or maybe you just want to start eating better. So how do you get there? Learn what eating healthy means and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle with Christina Vimini, registered dietitian at the Queen’s – West O‘ahu Diabetes Management and Education Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about nutrition and ways to start eating right, including how to read nutrition labels, join Christina Vimini, along with registered dietitian Eloise Guckelberger from the Queen’s Comprehensive Weight Management Program for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture: “Eat Right in the New Year: Lose Weight, Improve Your Health!” That’s on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, from 5:30 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. To register, call 691-7117 or click here.