‘Bows look to make a move in BWC standings against UC-Riverside on Wednesday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team wraps up its five-game homestand with a pair of games this week, beginning with a meeting versus UC Riverside on Wednesday, January 25. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is coming off a 76-70 loss to UC Davis on Saturday, a loss which snapped UH’s four-game home win streak and dropped UH into a tie for sixth in the Big West standings with a 2-3 mark. The ‘Bows are 2-1 during their current homestand and have averaged 88.0 points and 51 percent shooting during the stretch.

Noah Allen has led the way, averaging 27.0 ppg and 8.3 rpg in the last three contests. With his 26-point outburst against UC Davis, the senior forward became the first UH player in more than a dozen years to score 25 or more points in three straight contests (Michael Kuebler, 2003-04).

The Rainbow Warriors now look to avenge last year’s 77-71 home loss to UC Riverside, just one of three Big West regular-season losses UH suffered during its 2016 title run. Before that setback, UH had won the previous four meetings in Honolulu by an average of 19.3 points. Following its matchup with the Highlanders, UH will conclude its homestand versus UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Game 19 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai’i (8-10, 2-3 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (5-11, 3-2 Big West)

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: OCSports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: Big West.tv

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and Jeff Portnoy (color) on the call.

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com

Ticket Information: $30 (lower); $18-$20 (upper-adult); $16-$18 (upper-sr. citizen); $5-$7 (upper-youth, ages 4-HS); UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Parking $6.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (36-16). Dennis Cutts is in his fourth season at UC Riverside (43-68).

Series Tied: UH leads, 3-3

About UC Riverside: The Highlanders, picked seventh in the preseason, are currently in third in the BIg West with a 3-2 mark….UCR has won three in a row, including a 65-55 home win over UCSB on Saturday…UCR is 1-9 on the road this year with its lone win coming at Cal State Fullerton, 71-63, on Jan. 18….senior forward Secean Johnson averages a team-best 11.3 ppg and 5.4 rpg.

‘Bow Bits: Noah Allen’s 81 points (27.0 ppg) in the last three games are the most by a UH player during a three-game stretch since Dwain Williams combined for 84 points against UNLV, Saint Mary’s, and Northwestern State in 2009…Allen is the first UH player since Michael Kuebler (2003-04) to score 25 or more points in three consecutive games…Kuebler is also the last player to score 20 points in four consecutive games…Allen has attempted a combined 27 free throws in the last two games, converting 22 of those attempts….UH’s last three home opponents – LBSU, CSUN and UC Davis – have averaged 33 free throw attempts per game…in the last game, UC Davis took 37 free throw attempts, the most by a UH opponent this year…UH’s 76-70 loss to UC Davis was its first this year when scoring at least 70 points (5-1).