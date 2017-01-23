Critics say progress slow to replace Oahu’s aging water mains

There’s no question that Hawaii’s infrastructure is old, but some people say the Board of Water Supply is acting too slow in replacing Oahu’s aging water mains.

University of Hawaii engineering professor Panos Prevedouros says ratepayers have been paying to have it done for years.

“We haven’t even reached the replacement of half of the old pipes yet,” he said. “The money is there, but the letting of the money and the completion of the work is proceeding very slowly.”

The Board of Water Supply says it has a more aggressive plan in the years ahead, with about $13 million worth of contracts just through the first half of the year.

But it’s not clear how much that will actually replace. A utility spokeswoman says there are 2,100 miles of pipes on Oahu.

BWS has an annual budget of $80 million, but some of that goes into maintaining reservoirs, pumps, and other facilities. Spokeswoman Kathleen Pahinui adds that a new capital improvement plan will be rolled out in the next six months to fix aging pipes faster.

“What we’re looking is hopefully a slightly more aggressive program of pipe replacement so that we can kind of get ahead of it and make sure we’re tackling especially the critical areas first,” she said.

Pahinui adds that fixing this break is taking longer because there’s an old abandoned pipe right above the broken one. She says this can happen again, because there are more abandoned pipes out there.

“A lot of these pipes were done in the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s,” she said. “We have records, but things change over time, and if somebody wasn’t diligent — if they made a change and they didn’t necessarily document it, because it was a small change — it becomes a big change later on down the road when we have to go in there.”

We are waiting for that assessment and will let you know which areas have been determined as high risk.