Eastbound work commuters face challenge in light of water main break

Related Coverage Repair work on traffic-snarling water main break in Kahala expected to last days

The eastbound pau hana weekday commute meets its first challenge Monday after Saturday’s major water main break on Kalanianaole Highway near the entrance from the H-1 Freeway.

To minimize the traffic impact, the Board of Water Supply has modified its original work plan to keep the one lane open during the repair and is arranging to pave and set up traffic cones to provide a second eastbound lane on Kalanianaole Highway before rush hour begins.

At a Monday morning news conference held at the site of the repair work, the state Dept. of Transportation said traffic signals will be modified to expedite traffic flow.

DOT director of highways Ed Sniffen said they are considering other contraflow options than the ones currently in place. Sniffen also said road work projects originally scheduled that were going through Waimanalo have been shut down while the work is being done.

Message boards will be set up to alert motorists of the lane closures and road work. Police officers will also help direct traffic as needed.

Even with these measures in place, the BWS is urging motorists and are residents affected by the traffic gridlock to avoid the area if possible and limit any unnecessary travel into and out of the area.

Still, as for the commutes today and in the days to come, “preplanning is the key,” Sniffen said.

Ernest Lau, manager and chief engineer with the Board of Water Supply, said that repairs, barring any unforeseen complications, are planned to be finished by Thursday afternoon.

Lau says the broken water main will be “a difficult one to repair” as the cast iron pipe, first installed in 1969, is 16-18 feet below the surface. Crews that started digging this weekend found that the 24-inch pipeline that they thought was leaking was actually an abandoned water line, and that it was the cast iron pipeline below that that was leaking instead. The abandoned main has since been removed.

Since cast iron pipes are no longer being made, Lau says the replacement portion of the water line will be made of ductile iron.

With the exception of no water service for 11 customers, Lau says service has been uninterrupted for the remainder of customers. A water wagon has been set up for the 11 customers without water, but Lau hopes they will be better serviced in the days to come.