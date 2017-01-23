Fire does minor damage to Mililani Walmart

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm call of a fire at the Mililani Walmart Sunday night.

The first HFD unit arrived at 9:03 p.m. to find heavy smoke emanating from the front of the store with an evacuation of the store occupants in progress.

Fire crews found a small fire in the paper goods section which was controlled by the store’s sprinkler system.

The fire was quickly brought under control and all fully extinguished by 9:14 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. Fire crews remained on scene for ventilation and overhaul.

The fire cause is currently under investigation and damage to store contents was estimated at $2,500.