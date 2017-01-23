Food truck park, marketplace closing; Eat the Street moves to Kakaako Waterfront Park

Street Grindz will be closing their Makers & Tasters food park and marketplace at the former Fisherman’s Wharf location on Friday, Jan. 27, and move its popular Eat The Street event to Kakaako Waterfront Park.

The group cites ongoing rainouts and bad weather, coupled with difficulties acquiring building permits to offer covering for patrons, as among the several challenges the food park faced.

Since launching in 2015, over 100 different small businesses have participated in the outdoor business venture.

The last Eat the Street event at Makers & Tasters will be on January 27 and will have a luau theme. Paul’s Poppers, La Roux, Aloha Pops and 40 other local food vendors will be on hand to mark the occasion.

The first Eat the Street at Kakaako Waterfront Park will take place on Friday, Feb. 24.