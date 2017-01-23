Jury selection delayed for Peter Kema Sr.’s murder trial

Jury selection has been delayed in the murder trial of Peter Kema Sr.

It was supposed to happen Monday, but the defense asked for a continuance. The judge granted the request, and selection was rescheduled for April 25.

“Right now we’re ready for trial and we’d rather have it sooner than later. We’ll take the date that we got and that’s all I can say about that,” said deputy prosecutor Ricky Roy Damerville.

Kema is accused of killing his son, Peter Kema Jr., also known as “Peter Boy.”

In December, Kema’s wife, Jaylin Kema, struck a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to manslaughter in Peter Boy’s death. She also agreed to testify against her husband.

Peter Boy has been missing since 1997. He was six years old at the time.

To this day, his body has not been found.