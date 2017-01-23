Kahala businesses impacted by water main break

There’s no question, this weekend’s water main break on Kalanianaole Highway has a severe impact on drivers.

But it’s also affecting businesses.

Many in Kahala Square say traffic has made it difficult for customers and employees.

When the break first occurred Saturday, triggering massive freeway gridlock, the owner of Tacos Zarate says his restaurant only served about 10 customers.

Paul Zarate says Saturday is typically the busiest day of the week. He normally serves more than 100 people.

“I got here at 8 in the morning on Saturday, and it was gridlock, and we eventually just closed up shop because customers weren’t able to access our parking lot,” he said. “We definitely didn’t make any money that day. We were basically paying for labor and to keep the lights on and to keep the appliances running.”

The road closure also caused some of his employees to come to work late. One worker told him he decided to get off the bus and walk to work, because it was faster.

Zarate says he’s now operating with a skeleton crew to save money.

“I don’t think they realize how it affects the businesses in the area, and it’s not just the businesses here on this Waialae cut-off in Kahala. My understanding is all of Waialae Avenue is back down going eastbound, so you are affecting the whole street,” Zarate said. “There’s a lot of locally owned businesses that are totally affected by that.”

Other businesses in the area say they had to close for a few hours on Saturday because they didn’t have any water.