Visitor missing on Maui after waves sweep several off rocks

At daybreak Tuesday, Maui crews will resume the search for a Utah visitor who was swept into the ocean by a wave.

It happened at around 1:42 p.m. Monday at Olivine Pools, near mile post 16 of Kahekili Highway in Kahakuloa.

Officials say two men were initially swept into the water. Air 1 plucked one victim, a 23-year-old Connecticut man, from the water and airlifted him to paramedics.

He was treated for multiple lacerations then flown by helicopter medevac to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

Rescue crews spent the rest of the afternoon searching for the other man, a 34-year-old from Utah.

Despite use of Air 1, a fire rescue boat, and an ocean safety rescue watercraft, as well as ground crews searching from land, there was no sign of him.

Officials say the two men were standing near the water’s edge, taking photos with two other women when a wave broke over the rock they were standing on and knocked the Connecticut man into the water.

Shortly after, a second wave broke over the rock and dragged the two women across the jagged lava rocks. When they got up, the Utah man was nowhere to be found.

Other witnesses reported seeing the man in the water but lost sight of him.

The two women, a 19-year-old from Mexico, and a 20-year-old from Austria, suffered minor abrasions and was treated and released at the scene.