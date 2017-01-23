Multiple power outages affect hundreds on Oahu

Hundreds of customers on Oahu found themselves in the dark Monday night.

The first happened at around 6:40 p.m. in Liliha, affecting 740 customers. Power was restored about an hour later.

Then at around 8:07 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department says a Dodge Durango slammed into a pole near Kamehameha Highway and Puuluana Street in Kahuku.

HECO says that crash triggered an outage that affected 410 customers.

Firefighters extricated two people, a man and a woman, from the vehicle. There is no information on the extent of their injuries.

The latest incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Bingham Street in the University area. Police say a vehicle hit a pole near Kaialiu Street.

HECO says approximately 995 customers in the Punahou, Manoa communities were out of power until about 9:30 p.m.