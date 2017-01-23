NFL News: Updated Pro Bowl rosters and Super Bowl LI preview

The 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando, which will mark as just the NFL’s third All-Star game away from Hawaii, will feature a lot of replacements who weren’t on the initial roster that was released on Dec. 20th.

Monday, the NFL announced the names that will not take part in the game, which are players of Super Bowl LI teams the patriots and Falcons, along with declined invites from players recovering from the season.

Here are the latest replacements from around the NFL:

Pro Bowl Replacements

NFC

Kirk Cousins (Redskins) replaces QB Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

Drew Brees (Saints) replaces QB Matt Ryan (Falcons)

Dez Bryant (Cowboys) replaces WR Julio Jones (Falcons)

Doug Baldwin (Seahawks) replaces WR Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals)

Darren Sproles (Eagles) replaces RB Devonta Freeman (Falcons)

Jason Kelce (Eagles) replaces C Alex Mack (Falcons)

Josh Sitton (Bears) replaces OG T.J. Lang (Packers)

David Bakhtiari (Packers) replaces OT Jason Peters (Eagles)

Anthony Barr (Vikings) replaces LB Vic Beasley (Falcons)

Matt Prater (Lions) replaces K Matt Bryant (falcons)

AFC

Andy Dalton (Bengals) replaces QB Tom Brady (Patriots)

Melvin Gordon (Chargers) replaces RB Le’Veon Bell (Steelers)

Eric Weddle (Ravens) replaces S Devin McCourty (Patriots)

D.J. Alexander (Chiefs) replaces ST Matthew Slater (Patriots)

Stephon Gilmore (Bills) replaces CB To Be Announced

Zach Brown (Bills) replaces LB To Be Announced

Jeremy Zuttah (Ravens) replaces C To Be Announced

Ryan Shazier (Steelers) replaces LB C.J. Mosley (Ravens)

PRO BOWL – Sunday, Jan. 29th // 3:00pm HST // ESPN

SUPER BOWL LI: FALCONS VS. PATRIOTS

The 51st Super Bowl will be held in two weeks on Feb. 5 in Houston. The game will feature the winners of the NFC and AFC Championship games, Atlanta and New England. Each team advanced with a blowout win on Sunday as the Falcons dispatched of the Packers 44-21, while the Patriots dumped the Steelers 36-17.

Winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan each had a great day Sunday. Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns while Ryan passed for four scores and ran for a fifth while going 27 of 38 for 392 yards.

The early odds favor the Patriots by three points.