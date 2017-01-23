Police ask for help identifying suspect in connection with Hilo theft

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a theft last month in Hilo.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, three young males entered a phone store on the 300 block of Kilauea Avenue. One of them selected electronic accessories from a display stand, concealed the items, and left the store without paying for them. All three then left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

They were all described as being about 5-foot-11.

The one who removed the items is depicted in a surveillance image. He had blond hair and was wearing khaki pants, shoes and a dark hoodie with the “Thrasher” logo printed on the front in yellow.

Police ask anyone with any information about his identity or anything else about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Chester Franco at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.