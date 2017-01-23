RAVISH: The newest addition at THE MODERN HONOLULU

RAVISH Honolulu is the newest addition at THE MODERN HONOLULU. RAVISH blends Hawaii’s bounty with Pacific Asian flavors and South American tastes creating a true Pacific Rim culinary experience. Whether you’re seeking sushi, raw and chilled seafood, charcoal grilled beef and a dessert menu that’s sure to tempt any sweet tooth. Their menu features farm-to-table inspired offerings of inspirational dinner dishes with a focus on quality Hawaiian seasonal ingredients from local purveyors. Choose from tapas or small plates and a rotating selection of dinner sized entrée plates. Their menu changes seasonally, and they also have an upcoming special Valentine’s Day menu.

Today, Executive Chef Fred DeAngelo and bar manager Davin Alexander joined us on Living808. Chef makes an ono octopus dish while Davin mixes up a creative and delicious cocktail.