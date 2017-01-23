RAVISH: The newest addition at THE MODERN HONOLULU

By Published:
a571d9e1e4d94973aa4c3a4b08feb9b9

RAVISH Honolulu is the newest addition at THE MODERN HONOLULU. RAVISH blends Hawaii’s bounty with Pacific Asian flavors and South American tastes creating a true Pacific Rim culinary experience. Whether you’re seeking sushi, raw and chilled seafood, charcoal grilled beef and a dessert menu that’s sure to tempt any sweet tooth. Their menu features farm-to-table inspired offerings of inspirational dinner dishes with a focus on quality Hawaiian seasonal ingredients from local purveyors. Choose from tapas or small plates and a rotating selection of dinner sized entrée plates. Their menu changes seasonally, and they also have an upcoming special Valentine’s Day menu.

Today, Executive Chef Fred DeAngelo and bar manager  Davin Alexander joined us on Living808. Chef makes an ono octopus dish while Davin mixes up a creative and delicious cocktail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s