Residents deal with aftermath of weekend’s powerful winds

The weekend’s strong winds have died down, but some places are still dealing with their damaging effects.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to 155 wind-related incidents, including dozens of calls for blown roofs.

About 100,000 customers on Oahu didn’t have power at some point over the weekend, and over on Lanai, customers still don’t have power.

The Lanai Police Department is opening its community room to allow residents to charge their phones until power is fully restored.

Crews continue to repair the 19 downed and broken power lines that were damaged by high winds.

The winds were so powerful, at least one pole splintered into pieces.

“As of about noon, 10 of them had been put up again and they were restringing the wires, so we think Lanai City will be back around your news time, around 6 p.m. early evening, and Manele will follow after that,” said Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg.

Hawaiian Electric says this was the most extensive damage statewide that the company has seen in years.

“They really did an incredible amount of damage,” Rosegg said.

On Oahu, many residents are cleaning up after winds toppled trees and power lines, and ripped roofs and solar panels off homes.

So what should you do if this happened to you?

The Hawaii State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs tells KHON2 you can start by making an insurance claim and talking with contractors, but beware of scams.

“Be sure not to make any permanent changes until you talk to your agent or your adjuster from your insurance company,” said Chanel Honda with DCCA.

If a resident feels they have damage caused by HECO power lines, HECO encourages filing a claim.

“If people who are involved want to make a claim with Hawaiian Electric, they should do so,” Rosegg said. “They should call customer service and ask how to make a claim, and if we are responsible for it, we will make it right.”

Looking ahead, DCCA also said it’s important to be prepared for the next weather-maker so review your policy and take photos.

If you are making a weather-related claim and have questions about the process, you can contact the insurance division of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs at (808) 586-2790.