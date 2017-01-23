Tax season begins with acceptance of individual state, federal returns

Both the Hawaii Department of Taxation and the Internal Revenue Service started accepting 2016 electronic individual income tax returns Monday.

Officials say taxpayers who choose e-file returns and direct deposit refunds will receive their refunds the quickest.

State tax refunds requested via paper-filed returns and returns filed close to the April 20th deadline may take up to 16 weeks to process due to enhanced fraud detection processes. The Department continues to vigilantly protect the State’s coffers.

As for federal returns, you have until Tuesday, April 18, to file your 2016 returns and pay any taxes due. The deadline is later this year due to several factors. The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday, which would normally give taxpayers until at least the following Monday.

However, Emancipation Day, a D.C. holiday, is observed on Monday, April 17, giving taxpayers nationwide an additional day to file. By law, D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, to file.

The Internal Revenue Service expects more than 70 percent of taxpayers to get tax refunds this year.

Last year, 111 million refunds were issued, with an average refund of $2,860.