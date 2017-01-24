City to create bike lane along McCully St.

Related Coverage City to add bike lanes, remove parking on McCully Street

On Wednesday, the city will begin work on a new bike lane along McCully Street.

The lane would not be a protected bike lane, like the one on King Street.

Officials say it will “provide an important mauka to makai connection from Waikiki to King Street, as well as the University of Hawaii at Manoa area.”

Last year, the city told us it planned to add a bike lane on both sides of McCully Street, which would likely mean getting rid of some street parking.

The city will hold a press conference Wednesday morning with more details.

