Engineer explains how water main breaks could affect Honolulu’s rail system



With water main breaks a constant occurrence on Oahu, what could happen if a sinkhole opens near Honolulu’s rail system?

It’s a question raised by a viewer using the Report It feature on our website.

Oahu saw three water main breaks within days of each other in Waipahu, Palolo, and Kahala. The water main break in Kahala took days to fix because the repair work was so extensive.

“What could happen if a water main breaks around the rail?” KHON2 asked civil engineer Panos Prevedouros.

“The rail structure is going to be very strong. It is very unlikely that a water main break will compromise the structure where the train runs on,” he said.

But, Prevedouros says, a water main break near a rail station still poses obvious risks: flooding, and blocking access to elevators, escalators, and cars.

“If the break is really major, we may start having minor structural problems to the station itself,” he said. “These are very long-shot scenarios, and it would have to be a pretty spectacular failure of a main.”

Prevedouros says there are several water mains located near the rail columns.

KHON2 asked the Board of Water Supply how close water mains are to rail, and where they were being relocated.

“All water mains are located in the public right of way with very few exceptions, and that’s true of all utilities,” said BWS information officer Kathleen Pahinui.

According to a spokesman for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, the Board of Water Supply approved plans for relocating water lines.

We have yet to see the list.