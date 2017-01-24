Fire breaks out in Moiliili apartment building

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a building fire in Moiliili Tuesday evening.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m. from an apartment building on Isenberg Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a sixth-floor unit.

The fire was declared under control by 7:50 p.m.

Residents evacuated during the fire, and were allowed back in at 8 p.m.

Fire officials say the building had a fire alarm system, but no sprinklers.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out.

The cause remains under investigation.