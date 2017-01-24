Free tax preparation services offered to low-income families on Oahu

The Honolulu Community Action Program will be offering free tax preparation services from Wednesday, February 1, to Friday, April 7.

Returns are prepared for working Hawaii families that have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than $55,000. Volunteer preparers will e-file both the federal and Hawaii State return for free.

Appointments are available first come, first served, during the following days and times:

Central District Service Center (488-6834), Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kalihi-Palama District Service Center (847-0804), Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Leahi District Service Center (732-7755), Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Leeward District Service Center (696-4261), Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Windward District Service Center (239-5754), Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

HCAP Main Office (521-4531), Thursdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Wednesday, February 1, through Friday, March 3, only)

Return preparation services are by appointment only and all six sites are currently taking appointments. Contact the District Service Center nearest you to make an appointment or call the HCAP Main Office for more information at 521-4531.

HCAP has also incorporated an online component that offers free online tax preparation and filing of federal and state returns to taxpayers with less than $62,000 AGI. MyFreeTaxes.com offers an easy, fast, and secure method to prepare and file taxes electronically, utilizing the H&R Block At Home software.

HCAP’s Income Tax Services/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program helps working families and individuals get the federal tax credits they have earned. In 2016, over $1.4 million was brought back into our community through this program. In addition to the money brought into the community through the returns, taxpayers saved an average of $200 per return by not paying filing fees.

Last year, 779 tax payers electronically filed their federal returns at HCAP sites, with returns totaling $1,416,236.