Need help doing your taxes?

For the 13th consecutive year, Goodwill Hawaii is offering a free tax filing service statewide!

This morning, Kelley Cho from Goodwill Hawaii joined us on Wake Up2 day to talk about the service.

This is Goodwill Hawaii’s 13th year of providing free tax preparation services thanks to support from the IRS and Aloha United Way. Goodwill programs provide services to approximately 15,000 people statewide.

Tax preparation clinics open from February 1 – April 1. There will be seven locations opening statewide.

To schedule an appointment go to www.higoodwill.org or call 836-0313.

Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only one individual or household will be served per appointment.