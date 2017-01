Tax season is here and Goodwill Hawaii wants to help you with your taxes! Across Hawaii, Goodwill locations will be open and available for tax help. Their services are available for any family or individual or earned $54,000 or less in 2016 and do not own a home or a business. There are seven locations opening statewide beginning Feb. 1. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.higoodwill.org or by calling 836-0313.

