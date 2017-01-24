HPD’s acting chief against using department funds for severance payment

We’ve heard a lot of outcry about how the Honolulu Police Commission handled Chief of Police Louis Kealoha’s severance payment.

The commission announced last Wednesday that the chief will receive $250,000 along with his full pension and benefits.

Now, we’ve learned that the man filling his shoes isn’t happy about it either.

Acting Chief Cary Okimoto sent an internal letter to the department the day after the severance was announced.

He wrote: “I would be remiss if I did not express my concern. For the record, I am opposed to the use of departmental monies to fund the severance payment. The department did not participate in the discussion process and was only informed of the final decision shortly before yesterday’s news conference.

“…We have an obligation to the public to maintain public safety and police services, and we will not take any action that could be detrimental to either.”

View the letter in its entirety here.

Kealoha’s current term doesn’t end until November 2019, but according to his attorney, he agreed to retire effective March 1 out of concern for the department and his family.

Kealoha has been on leave after receiving a letter from federal investigators last month saying he was a target of a federal investigation. He has not been charged with a crime and maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

The commission’s decision to finalize the agreement behind closed doors has drawn criticism from the public as well as city council members.

Commission chairman Max Sword has defended the move, saying it involves personnel matters.

KHON2 reached out to HPD and Sword for comment. We were told Okimoto was unavailable, and did not hear back from Sword.