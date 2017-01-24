L&L Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates Chinese New Year by giving back locally!





L&L will be giving free Chicken Katsu plate lunches away with a donation of 10 or more canned goods to the Hawaii Foodbank in celebration of the “Year of the Rooster” Chinese New Year holiday on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Keeaumoku L & L Hawaiian Barbecue. The event is being organized in conjunction with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.

In addition to the Chicken Katsu plate giveaway, the first 100 people in line will receive a limited edition L&L 2017 Year of the Rooster t-shirt. In the tradition of Chinese New Year festivities, all children accompanying donations will receive a Lai See (Chinese Red Envelope). Some restrictions apply and all offers are subject to availability. Attendees will also be able to take pictures with a Chicken mascot as well as the new Narcissus Court & Queen, all who are scheduled to appear at the event!

Plus, Kelly Simek and Taizo Braden will try to make some of the famous L & L Chicken Katsu live on Living808!