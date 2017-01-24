Local Artist Paul Nagano shows us how to draw a Rooster for Chinese New Year

Local Artist Paul Nagano shows Living808 hosts Taizo and Kelly how to sketch a live rooster as part of the 2017 Chinese New Year of the Rooster Zodiac Theme.

The Associated Chinese University Women organization is hosting a Special Chinese New Year Reception Open to the Public for Paul Nagano’s “Year of the Cock” Art Exhibit Saturday, January 28 from 3pm-5pm at the First Unitarian Church’s Gallery on the Pali at 2500 Pali Highway, Honolulu. www.acuwhawaii.org

Proceeds from sales on Jan. 28th will benefit the Associated Chinese University Women’s Scholarship Fund for college-bound students.

EXHIBIT HOURS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

January 9 – February 9, 2017

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.