Local Artist Paul Nagano shows us how to draw a Rooster for Chinese New Year

By Published:
1501b83df27b4c0cb6e9e09fb28f5070

Local Artist Paul Nagano shows Living808 hosts Taizo and Kelly how to sketch a live rooster as part of the 2017 Chinese New Year of the Rooster Zodiac Theme.

The Associated Chinese University Women organization is hosting a Special Chinese New Year Reception Open to the Public for Paul Nagano’s “Year of the Cock” Art Exhibit Saturday, January 28 from 3pm-5pm at the First Unitarian Church’s Gallery on the Pali at 2500 Pali Highway, Honolulu.  www.acuwhawaii.org

Proceeds from sales on Jan. 28th will benefit the Associated Chinese University Women’s Scholarship Fund for college-bound students.

  • EXHIBIT HOURS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
  • January 9 – February 9, 2017
  • Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s