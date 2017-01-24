Man accused of attacking woman with ninja sword at Waikiki hotel

A man is being held on half-million dollars bail after police say he attacked a woman with a sword in Waikiki.

It happened Saturday, just after noon, in the lobby of the Ewa Hotel on Cartwright Road.

According to court documents, Brian Schacher was carrying what’s described as a Japanese-style ninja sword and arguing with workers at the front desk.

He was wearing a white robe with a black hat, and the sword was about two feet long.

A witness said Schacher used the sword to hit one of the women who works there — twice on the head and once on the body.

She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police initially arrested Schacher for attempted murder, but he was charged with two counts of assault.

He was identified by his retired military card.

Schacher is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.

