Partial water outage planned for Ala Moana beach park

As part of an extensive irrigation system upgrade at Ala Moana Regional Park, a partial water outage is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.

The temporary water shutdown is necessary to make a final connection to integrate the new technologically advanced irrigation system, effectively upgrading a patchwork of systems that had not been serviced for decades.

The partial water shutdown will affect the immediate areas surrounding McCoy Pavilion and the L&L concession on the Ewa side of the park. That includes the neighboring comfort station, nearby beach showers and the lawn bowling facility. Portable toilets will be provided to service those affected restrooms.

The contractor plans on restoring water service to those areas as soon as the required connection is completed, which is anticipated by the afternoon.

Three previous connections were made during a water shutdown on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. This fourth and final connection requires additional time because plans for the existing system did not match what was discovered in the park, making further surveying and design work necessary.

The $2.02 million irrigation improvement project includes the installation of the Rain Bird Maxicom® system, designed to provide a smarter, more effective way of watering the park. Once in place, it is expected to reduce water usage and billing, while also extending plant life and minimizing maintenance needs.

The upgrade is expected to be complete by this summer.