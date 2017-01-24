Pieology Pizzeria to open more locations on Oahu

By Published: Updated:
pieology-pizzeria-aina-haina

A restaurant that lets you make your own pizzas is expanding on Oahu.

Pieology Pizzeria opened in the Aina Haina Shopping Center a year ago.

Not only did that location thrive, its owners say it broke records.

Now, they’re hoping to recreate that success with two new locations.

The first one is opening this summer on Hekili Street in Kailua, across Target.

The second new location will be at Pearlridge Center in Aiea, next to Sears.

Pieology says more locations across the state will be announced soon.

