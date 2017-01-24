‘Significant progress’ made on water main break repair on Kalanianaole Highway

The Board of Water Supply reports Tuesday that crews have made “significant progress” overnight on the repair to a 24-inch transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway which broke early Saturday morning.

As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the pipe was repaired and BWS was working on backfilling the area around the pipe. During this work, one lane heading eastbound will remain open for traffic as they finish filling the excavated area and prepping for paving.

In addition, BWS is currently flushing the line and testing the water; tests will be returned by tomorrow and if the results are good, BWS will proceed to bring the transmission line back into service by Thursday, January 26.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, a second, non-traditional lane of traffic will reopen to allow for more eastbound traffic from the H-1 Freeway onto Kalanianaole Highway and through the Ainakoa Avenue intersection. Motorists are urged to slow down in the area and drive with extreme caution through the coned area.

At 9 p.m., the second lane will be closed and only one lane will be open to eastbound traffic to allow for road repairs to continue.

The BWS is looking to have all eastbound lanes restored by noon, Wednesday, January 25.