State implements medical marijuana computer tracking system

KHON2 has learned the state health department is still getting ready for the medical marijuana dispensaries to open.

Before that can happen, it’ll implement a new computer tracking system. The software tracks the marijuana plants through different stages of growth. So the state can know exactly what’s in each dispensaries inventory.

“So one of the major foundational principles of the department has used throughout this entire process is to ensure public safety, patient safety and product safety. Tracking of those products help us to do that,” said Keith Ridley of the state Department of Health Office of Health Care Assurance .

There’s still no official timeline as to when dispensaries will be able to start growing and selling medical marijuana.