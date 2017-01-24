Suspect wanted in Bank of Hawaii robbery in Moiliili

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed the Bank of Hawaii branch at 2470 S. King Street in Moiliili.

The robbery occurred Tuesday, Jan. 24, at approximately 12:09 p.m., next to Longs Drugs.

Police say the man entered the bank, approached the teller, handed a demand note for money, and brandished a handgun. He fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.