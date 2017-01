Relief for east honolulu drivers, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply finished repairs to the 24-inch main along Kalanianaole Highway and all lanes have been reopened.

It all started Saturday morning when the 24 inch transmission line ruptured. It led to hours long delays for drivers headed to the east side of Honolulu.

The Board of Water Supply worked hand in hand with the State and the City to try and minimize disruptions for folks headed into and out of the area.

Advertisement