Ask HPD: Rules for bicyclists, motorcyclists

Honolulu police detective Parker Bode explains rules that affect bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Are people or bicycles allowed on the freeway?

Pedestrians and bicyclists are prohibited from riding on the freeway at all times. Violators can face a $97 fine (ROH Sec. 15-17.5 Restriction on Freeways).

Are motorcycles allowed to ride in the shoulder lane?

Motorcyclists cannot use the shoulder lane to pass other vehicles in traffic unless there are signs allowing traffic to do so. It’s also illegal for motorcycles to drive between two vehicles. This is commonly known as “lane splitting.” Both of these violations carry a $97 fine.

Do motorcyclists have to wear helmets?

Motorcyclists who are 18 and older are not required to wear helmets, however, must wear eye protection if there is no windshield on the motorcycle. For motorcyclists under the age of 18, they are required to wear a helmet with a chin strap. For each safety equipment violation, you can be fined $70.