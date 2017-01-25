City council approves naming part of Blaisdell after late promoter

Related Coverage City releases master plan to renovate Neal S. Blaisdell Center

A portion of the Neal S. Blaisdell Center will be named after late concert promoter Tom Moffatt.

The Honolulu City Council passed the resolution Wednesday as a way to honor Moffatt’s contributions to Hawaii’s entertainment industry.

The City is planning a major overhaul of the complex, and the resolution states that “an appropriate venue, plaza or performance space” will be named in Moffatt’s honor with input from his family.

Moffatt died on Dec. 12, 2016, from prostate cancer. He was 85 years old.

… BE IT RESOLVED by the Council of the City and County of Honolulu that upon completion of the redevelopment of the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, an appropriate venue, plaza or performance space be named in honor of Tom Moffatt at this complex; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Moffatt ohana will be consulted and included as part of the design team with regard to the selection of a specific location and signage or other appropriate display honoring Tom Moffatt during the planning and design phases of the Neal S. Blaisdell Center redevelopment; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Council requests the City administration to erect the appropriate signage and approves the placement of such signage at the designated City entertainment venue; and BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED that copies of this Resolution be transmitted to the Mayor, the Director of Enterprise Services, and the Moffatt ohana.