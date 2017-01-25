City Council discusses admission price for Honolulu Zoo

How much should it cost to visit the Honolulu Zoo?

The answer may soon be decided by someone other than the city council.

A bill currently before councilmembers would move the responsibility over to the director of enterprise services.

The bill passed second reading on Wednesday, but not everyone is happy about it.

Councilmember Trevor Ozawa believes other revenue streams should be explored first.

“Such as having expedited tours where people will pay a premium like at all the other zoos that I’ve visited where you can see the highlights of the zoo in an hour,” Ozawa said.

The bill now heads to its third reading.