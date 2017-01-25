First Hawaiian Bank to reissue some cards after reported merchant breach

If you’re a First Hawaiian Bank customer, you could be receiving a new debit or credit card.

The bank says it is reissuing debit or credit cards to protect customers from fraud following a reported merchant breach.

First Hawaiian Bank has not been breached, officials said.

It did not specify the merchant, nor how many customers could receive a new card.

The bank issued the following statement Wednesday:

First Hawaiian Bank has not been breached. The incidents are due to a reported merchant breach. To protect our customers from fraud, we are re-issuing debit or credit cards that may have been used at the affected merchant. We monitor our customer accounts 24/7 for fraudulent activity. Customers are not liable for fraudulent charges. We encourage all of our customers to notify us immediately if they suspect any suspicious activity.