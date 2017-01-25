Hawaiian Electric customers can save $10K on a new Nissan LEAF

If you’re looking for a new car, Hawaiian Electric has a deal for you.

It’s teaming up with Nissan to offer customers a $10,000 rebate on the a Nissan LEAF.

Starting price for the all-electric car is just over $30,000.

Customers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island must show their electric bill, along with this special flyer, to receive a $10,000 rebate (off MSRP) on a model year 2016 or 2017 sedan.

The offer expires on March 31, or while supplies last, and cannot be combined with other offers.

In addition to the rebate, customers can also receive up to $7,500 in federal tax incentives.

