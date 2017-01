Related Coverage You can now apply to become a police radio dispatcher year-round

The Honolulu Police Department is hiring new radio dispatchers.

HPD says dispatchers play a critical role in making sure officers have the information they need when responding to calls for help.

You must be able to multi-task, be a good communicator and make sound decisions under stressful conditions.

The starting pay is $2,855 a month. It goes up to more than $3,000, after a year on the job.

