Kamaaina Kids: Want you and your Keiki to be part of Keiki Great Aloha Run

Kamaaina Kids is all about keeping our keiki educated and healthy. The Keiki Great Aloha Run can help benefit your school as a “Healthy” fundraiser, and it is a great way to get the keiki out and running for the 1.5 mile fun run.

This event is more than just a fun run. The event tagline is “A Healthy Fundraiser for Healthy Kids, Healthy Families and Healthy Schools.” It is family-friendly, and schools receive a lasting benefit.

It is an untimed event (1.5 mile course around the Neal Blaisedell Center and McKinley High School) and the main goals are safety and having every kid feel like a winner.

One aspect of the event, is that every registrant can designate a school and that school will receive a $15 donation. Last year, $35,000 was raised and distributed to 130 public and private school on Oahu for their nutrition and fitness programs. Kaiser Permanente applauds the element that the event has a lasting direct benefit in our local schools.