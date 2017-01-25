Lawmakers urge public to comment on possible closure of Lihue post office

A proposal to shut down a busy post office on Kauai has area lawmakers uneasy.

They want to make sure officials hear from residents who may be impacted by this.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service says the proposal to relocate the facility will make it more convenient for the customers and should not affect the services, but KHON2 spoke with two lawmakers from Kauai who aren’t sure about that.

The U.S. Postal Service wants to close the post office on Rice Street in Lihue and combine it with the Carrier Annex facility near the airport, which is a little over a mile away.

A spokesman says all the services will be kept, although it’s not clear at this point if the hours will remain the same. He adds that the main reason is that the parking is limited in the current facility and moving it to would be more convenient.

Some aren’t so sure.

“The Lihue post office is heavily used and I believe that we don’t want to see any customer service impaired in any way,” said state Senate President Ron Kouchi, D, Kauai, Niihau.

“I’m sure people are going to be calling us and emailing us having concerns about that, because it is near the busiest area of the island,” said state Rep. James Tokioka, D, Wailua Homesteads, Hanamaulu, Lihue, Puhi, Old Koloa Town, Omao.

Lawmakers say residents are already dealing with the loss of the Hanamaulu post office when it burned down in 2012 and never reopened, so they’re encouraging residents to air their concerns.

There have been proposals to shut down other post offices in the past. In 2013, the Kapolei site was considered, but there had been a national outcry of closing post offices in general, so it never happened.

Three other facilities were considered before that, including Hanamaulu, which remains closed after the fire.

“I would suggest that anyone on Kauai that has concerns about it being relocated or closing should contact the number at the United States Postal Service,” said Tokioka.

A public meeting to discuss the proposal will be held, though a date has yet to be finalized.

In the meantime, comments about the proposal can be sent to the contact person listed below. Comments must be received by Feb. 8.

Jody Lowe, Real Estate Specialist

USPS Facilities Office

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103