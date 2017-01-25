New Maui Resort is hiring

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas opens this spring on Maui’s North Ka’anapali Beach. The new resort is designed to provide a relaxing haven complete with culturally inspired programs and authentic Hawaiian experiences.
The resort is now hiring more than 160 positions!
Interested individuals are encouraged to:
- attend one of four recruiting events at the new resort’s sister property, The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas
- apply online in advance at www.vistana.com/careers
- Computers will be available at the job fairs for candidates to apply online directly from the events
- Please note, paper resumes will not be accepted
- Candidates who attend these fairs should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
- The events are as follows:
- Wednesday, February 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sales Gallery, South Tower
- Friday, February 17 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Pūlehu, an Italian Grill, North Tower
- Tuesday, March 7 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sales Gallery, South Tower
- Tuesday, March 7 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Pūlehu, an Italian Grill, North Tower
Viewers can find more information about available positions at www.vistana.com/careers