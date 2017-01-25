New Maui Resort is hiring

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas opens this spring on Maui’s North Ka’anapali Beach. The new resort is designed to provide a relaxing haven complete with culturally inspired programs and authentic Hawaiian experiences.

The resort is now hiring more than 160 positions!

Interested individuals are encouraged to:

attend one of four recruiting events at the new resort’s sister property, The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas

apply online in advance at www.vistana.com/careers

Computers will be available at the job fairs for candidates to apply online directly from the events

Please note, paper resumes will not be accepted

Candidates who attend these fairs should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

The events are as follows:

Wednesday, February 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sales Gallery, South Tower

Sales Gallery, South Tower Friday, February 17 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pūlehu, an Italian Grill, North Tower

Tuesday, March 7 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sales Gallery, South Tower

Tuesday, March 7 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Pūlehu, an Italian Grill, North Tower

Viewers can find more information about available positions at www.vistana.com/careers