New Maui Resort is hiring

By Published:
bfc8a8d67320440da0acfc4b0e6f24d8

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas opens this spring on Maui’s North Ka’anapali Beach. The new resort is designed to provide a relaxing haven complete with culturally inspired programs and authentic Hawaiian experiences.

 

The resort is now hiring more than 160 positions!

Interested individuals are encouraged to:

  • attend one of four recruiting events at the new resort’s sister property, The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas
  • apply online in advance at www.vistana.com/careers
  • Computers will be available at the job fairs for candidates to apply online directly from the events
  • Please note, paper resumes will not be accepted
  • Candidates who attend these fairs should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
  • The events are as follows:
  • Wednesday, February 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    Sales Gallery, South Tower
  • Friday, February 17 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pūlehu, an Italian Grill, North Tower

  • Tuesday, March 7 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sales Gallery, South Tower

  • Tuesday, March 7 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
    Pūlehu, an Italian Grill, North Tower

 

Viewers can find more information about available positions at www.vistana.com/careers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s