Panda Express Hawaii celebrates the Chinese News Year

Beginning on Jan. 4th, Panda Express celebrates the Year of the Rooster with a campaign dedicated to sharing the delight of Chinese New Year and educating guests about the rich traditions and history accompanied by the holiday. Characterized by family and cultural values, Chinese New Year is a time to bring together generations of loved ones, enjoy special feasts with family and friends, and welcome good fortune. As the home of American Chinese cuisine, the restaurant looks to extend the festivities to its Panda family and valued guests around the world.

Firecracker Chicken Breast – As a guest favorite, Firecracker Chicken Breast is a celebratory dish symbolizing the fireworks believed to ward off bad luck in Chinese culture.

Family Feast (Three entrees and two large sides) – Most importantly, Chinese New Year is a time to celebrate with family – both the family you have been born into and the family of friends you made yourself. Panda Express will help its guests experience this part of the holiday through its Family Feast – a menu option that will bring generations of loved ones together through the joy of delicious food.

(Three entrees and two large sides) – Most importantly, Chinese New Year is a time to celebrate with family – both the family you have been born into and the family of friends you made yourself. Panda Express will help its guests experience this part of the holiday through its Family Feast – a menu option that will bring generations of loved ones together through the joy of delicious food. Red Envelope (a.k.a., hong bao) – Red envelopes are given to loved ones with a gift tucked inside to symbolize good luck for the New Year. Guests who visit any Panda Express on Jan. 28 will receive a red envelope containing a coupon for a free Firecracker Chicken Breast entree and a drink redeemable during a future visit.

CelebrateCNY.com – To help guests learn about the holiday and share in the traditions, Panda Express created an interactive website, CelebrateCNY.com, featuring:

An animated Fortune Tales video about the 15-day festival



Themed activities for kids and special Learn With Me classroom curriculum for teachers