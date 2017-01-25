Pearlridge Center to undergo $33 million renovation

Pearlridge Center is about to undergo a major facelift.

Owner Washington Prime Group announced the $33 million project Wednesday.

Work will include a significant remodel of Pearlridge Downtown, consisting of new tenants, a contemporary dining space, new interior and exterior finishes and updated entranceways.

“We’re going to have new floors, ceilings, lighting — basically everything in the common areas will be redone and refurbished in a very sophisticated but local fashion,” said Fred Paine, Pearlridge Center general manager.

Pieology Pizzeria and Five Guys Burgers and Fries are among the new tenants.

As part of the renovation, specialty grocery store Down to Earth will move to an expanded, freestanding space. The 10,000-square-foot store will be located next to Toys”R”Us and is expected to open in the second half of 2018.

The center’s renovation is expected to be completed in phases during the second quarter of 2017 and throughout 2018.

Pearlridge Center will remain open during construction.

“The architects and engineers working on this are very experienced in retail. They know how to keep business going, because obviously we have to do that while it’s under construction, and it should be very convenient for people,” Paine said.